Laramie lawmaker proposes immunity for people reporting overdoses

Wyoming residents calling to report drug overdoses could be protected from criminal charges under a proposed bill by a Laramie lawmaker. The Casper Star-Tribune reports that Rep. Charles Pelkey, a Democrat, is sponsoring a bill that would give people immunity from prosecution of drug possession charges if they or a friend overdoses.

