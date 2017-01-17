Former Wyoming Marine falsely claimed...

Former Wyoming Marine falsely claimed combat wounds

Friday Jan 13 Read more: KGWN

A former U.S. Marine who accepted gifts and honors, including a letter from Gov. Matt Mead, after falsely claiming to have been wounded in combat has pleaded no contest to a charge of obtaining property by false pretense. The Laramie Boomerang reports that Adam P. Snow, of Laramie, entered the plea to the misdemeanor charge recently in state Circuit Court.

