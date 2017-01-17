Former Wyoming Marine falsely claimed combat wounds
A former U.S. Marine who accepted gifts and honors, including a letter from Gov. Matt Mead, after falsely claiming to have been wounded in combat has pleaded no contest to a charge of obtaining property by false pretense. The Laramie Boomerang reports that Adam P. Snow, of Laramie, entered the plea to the misdemeanor charge recently in state Circuit Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.
Add your comments below
Laramie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay Journalist Re-visits Matthew Shepard's Murd... (Oct '13)
|Dec '16
|Matthew
|23
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|Sep '16
|No just us
|2
|New chairman takes over Wyoming's largest gay a...
|Sep '16
|Proxy Baptism of ...
|5
|Beware of Powell Enterprises When Renting (Aug '12)
|Sep '16
|first hand knowledge
|4
|Snowfall Forecast (Feb '15)
|Aug '16
|Currmudgeon
|3
|Holly Energy Partners, L.P. Announces Pricing o... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|ou812
|1
|Grants Creek Reservoir Access (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|hick
|2
Find what you want!
Search Laramie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC