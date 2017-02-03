Debate on abortion bills to be stream...

Debate on abortion bills to be streamed live today

Monday Jan 30 Read more: The Gillette News-Record

The Wyoming Legislature will offer live streaming of a House Labor, Health and Social Services meeting starting at 4:30 p.m. Monday in Cheyenne. The members of the committee, co-chaired by Rep. Eric Barlow, R-Campbell/Converse, and Sen. Charles Scott, R-Natrona, will take on four bills - identified as abortion bills by the League of Women Voters in Wyoming.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.

