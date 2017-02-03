Bang-for-buck debate as Wyoming lawmakers focus on education
That's one question before Wyoming lawmakers as they begin to address a looming $360 million shortfall in the state's K-12 education budget. The Senate Education Committee on Friday discussed ideas, including raising class sizes and cutting spending on transportation and school administrators.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Laramie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay Journalist Re-visits Matthew Shepard's Murd... (Oct '13)
|Dec '16
|Matthew
|23
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|Sep '16
|No just us
|2
|New chairman takes over Wyoming's largest gay a...
|Sep '16
|Proxy Baptism of ...
|5
|Beware of Powell Enterprises When Renting (Aug '12)
|Sep '16
|first hand knowledge
|4
|Snowfall Forecast (Feb '15)
|Aug '16
|Currmudgeon
|3
|Holly Energy Partners, L.P. Announces Pricing o... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|ou812
|1
|Grants Creek Reservoir Access (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|hick
|2
Find what you want!
Search Laramie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC