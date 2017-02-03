Bang-for-buck debate as Wyoming lawma...

Bang-for-buck debate as Wyoming lawmakers focus on education

Friday Jan 27

That's one question before Wyoming lawmakers as they begin to address a looming $360 million shortfall in the state's K-12 education budget. The Senate Education Committee on Friday discussed ideas, including raising class sizes and cutting spending on transportation and school administrators.

Laramie, WY

