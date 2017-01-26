Around Wyoming
Gov. Matt Mead announced Thursday the state and Amazon have reached a voluntary collection agreement. The online retail giant will begin collecting tax on its sales in Wyoming starting March 1. Wyoming has made big budget cuts over the past couple years to keep up with falling revenue from declining coal, oil and natural gas production.
Laramie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay Journalist Re-visits Matthew Shepard's Murd... (Oct '13)
|Dec '16
|Matthew
|23
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|Sep '16
|No just us
|2
|New chairman takes over Wyoming's largest gay a...
|Sep '16
|Proxy Baptism of ...
|5
|Beware of Powell Enterprises When Renting (Aug '12)
|Sep '16
|first hand knowledge
|4
|Snowfall Forecast (Feb '15)
|Aug '16
|Currmudgeon
|3
|Holly Energy Partners, L.P. Announces Pricing o... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|ou812
|1
|Grants Creek Reservoir Access (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|hick
|2
