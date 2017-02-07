Around Wyoming

Around Wyoming

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: The Gillette News-Record

Representatives on Monday advanced bills that would allow people to carry guns on college campuses and in government meetings and allow school districts to decide whether to arm some school staff. House Bills 136, 137 and 194 face two more votes on the House floor before they can go to the Senate for additional debate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Laramie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay Journalist Re-visits Matthew Shepard's Murd... (Oct '13) Dec '16 Matthew 23
Trump for President, He will win. watch Sep '16 No just us 2
News New chairman takes over Wyoming's largest gay a... Sep '16 Proxy Baptism of ... 5
Beware of Powell Enterprises When Renting (Aug '12) Sep '16 first hand knowledge 4
News Snowfall Forecast (Feb '15) Aug '16 Currmudgeon 3
News Holly Energy Partners, L.P. Announces Pricing o... (Jul '16) Jul '16 ou812 1
Grants Creek Reservoir Access (Jun '16) Jul '16 hick 2
See all Laramie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Laramie Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Albany County was issued at February 07 at 1:18PM MST

Laramie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Laramie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Laramie, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,098 • Total comments across all topics: 278,640,336

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC