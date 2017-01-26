A Gay Activist's Journey To Christian...

A Gay Activist's Journey To Christian Fundamentalism: 'I Am Michael'

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 26 Read more: National Public Radio

L to R: James Franco and Zachary Quinto star in writer-director Justin Kelly's I Am Michael. Brainstorm Media hide caption In the late '90s and early 2000s, he was a leading advocate for LGBT rights, a devoted student of queer theory, and an editor at the influential XY magazine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Laramie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay Journalist Re-visits Matthew Shepard's Murd... (Oct '13) Dec '16 Matthew 23
Trump for President, He will win. watch Sep '16 No just us 2
News New chairman takes over Wyoming's largest gay a... Sep '16 Proxy Baptism of ... 5
Beware of Powell Enterprises When Renting (Aug '12) Sep '16 first hand knowledge 4
News Snowfall Forecast (Feb '15) Aug '16 Currmudgeon 3
News Holly Energy Partners, L.P. Announces Pricing o... (Jul '16) Jul '16 ou812 1
Grants Creek Reservoir Access (Jun '16) Jul '16 hick 2
See all Laramie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Laramie Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Albany County was issued at January 30 at 3:24PM MST

Laramie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Laramie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Laramie, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,382 • Total comments across all topics: 278,404,118

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC