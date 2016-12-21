Motorists reminded to take high wind closures seriously
Despite sections of Wyoming highways being closed to light and high profile vehicles, many motorists are not heeding the closures with crashes resulting statewide. As wind speeds are exceeding 60 mph in certain parts of Wyoming, many highways have been closed to light and high profile vehicles to avoid those vehicles becoming a hazard to themselves and other motorists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.
Add your comments below
Laramie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay Journalist Re-visits Matthew Shepard's Murd... (Oct '13)
|Dec 11
|Matthew
|23
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|Sep '16
|No just us
|2
|New chairman takes over Wyoming's largest gay a...
|Sep '16
|Proxy Baptism of ...
|5
|Beware of Powell Enterprises When Renting (Aug '12)
|Sep '16
|first hand knowledge
|4
|Snowfall Forecast (Feb '15)
|Aug '16
|Currmudgeon
|3
|Holly Energy Partners, L.P. Announces Pricing o...
|Jul '16
|ou812
|1
|Grants Creek Reservoir Access (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|hick
|2
Find what you want!
Search Laramie Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC