Number of ex-patients claiming abuse by Dr. Larry Nassar up to 119

There are now a total of 119 patients of Dr. Larry Nassar who are suing the former Michigan State University doctor over claims of sexual abuse. Twenty-three more alleged victims were added last week to a suit filed in federal court by the Drew, Cooper & Anding, a Grand Rapids law firm now representing 65 women who say they were abused by Nassar.

