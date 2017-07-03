Michigan to partly comply with voter data request
Michigan to partly comply with presidential voter data request An exception is the partial social security data requested by the presidential commission. Check out this story on thetimesherald.com: http://on.freep.com/2tIF4oB President Trump is taking the next step in his effort to crack down on possible voter fraud in the 2016 election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald.
Add your comments below
Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama Calls Romney's Auto Bailout Claim an 'Etc... (May '12)
|Jun 23
|Medicaid is American
|11
|Gov. Rick Snyder makes appointment, reappointme...
|Jun 23
|Indict arnon milchan
|1
|Leaving a dog in a hot car in Michigan could se... (May '16)
|Jun 14
|USA R0CKS
|712
|Murder Suspect Arraigned (Mar '08)
|Jun 13
|Missybaby76
|3
|Question on Stockbridge Police Chief (John Torr... (Mar '13)
|Jun 11
|Survivorinblue
|6
|Michigan Apple Grower Banned From Farmer's Mark...
|Jun 9
|Ronald
|2
|Details and reminders for Parole Board hearing ...
|Jun 8
|catherine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lansing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC