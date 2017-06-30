MDARD Director to Lead New Crop of Agribusiness Exporters to China
LANSING Michigan Department of Agriculture & Rural Development Director Jamie Clover Adams will lead another group of ambitious Michigan agribusinesses on a trade mission to Hangzhou and Shanghai, China, November 6-8, 2017. The mission will include one-on-one meetings with vetted buyers, retail tours, and briefings with U.S. Department of Agriculture officials.
