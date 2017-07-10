Log Cabin Celebrates Lansing Bicentennial
The North Log Cabin was open Tuesday to celebrate Independence Day and Lansing's Bicentennial. The cabin was originally built near Conlon Road shortly after the Revolutionary War.
