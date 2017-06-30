Gov. Rick Snyder makes reappointment ...

Gov. Rick Snyder makes reappointment to the Michigan Board of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery

LANSING, Mich. Gov. Rick Snyder today announced the reappointment of Dr. Vicki Anton-Athens of Grosse Ile to the Michigan Board of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery.

