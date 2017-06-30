Common Ground brings 3 days of diverse music

If you are a music aficionado with eclectic taste you'll want to make it to Common Ground Music Festival this weekend, July 6-9, at Adado Riverfront Park, Grand River Avenue between Shiawassee and Saginaw in downtown Lansing. The diverse sets include rap from Detroiter Big Sean to country with Toby Keith - and more, plus food, drinks and merch.

