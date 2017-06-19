XL prevails in insured vs. insured D&O coverage dispute
An XL Group Ltd. unit is not obligated to indemnify a bankrupt banking corporation's liquidation trust under the "insured-versus-insured" exclusion in its directors and officers liability policy, says a federal appeals court in a divided opinion. Lansing, Michigan-based Capital Bancorp Ltd., which had owned community banks in 17 states, went bankrupt following the financial crisis, and a liquidation trust was created to pursue the estate's legal claims, according to Tuesday's ruling by the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati in Indian Harbor Insurance Co.
