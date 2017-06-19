Whitecaps outlast Lugnuts in 7-5 win

Whitecaps outlast Lugnuts in 7-5 win

The West Michigan Whitecaps trailed early but strung together runs in three straight innings and held off the Lansing Lugnuts 7-5 in front of 6,226 Friday night at Fifth Third Ballpark. Lansing struck first in the third inning as Josh Palacios belted a line drive home run into right field off 'Caps starter Alfred Gutierrez and provided an early 2-0 lead.

