Whitecaps doubly good in 15-8 win

13 min ago

The West Michigan Whitecaps set a Midwest League record with 11 doubles as part of a 15-8 rout over the Lansing Lugnuts on Friday night. The Whitecaps also learned before the contest that they had clinched the Midwest Eastern Division first-half title, and will have home-field advantage in a first-round series against the Dayton Dragons beginning September 6. As for the record-breaking performances, the most notable was the doubles record.

