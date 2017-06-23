Weekenda s filled with festivals

Weekenda s filled with festivals

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WLNS-TV Lansing

Robinson Cano hit a grand slam and a two-run homer, Andrew Moore pitched seven effective innings to win in his big league deb LANSING, Mich - It's finally Friday and we have some fun events you can attend to kick off the first official weekend of summer. In East Lansing today the Summer Solstice Jazz Festival will transform downtown into a world class jazz venue featuring the best in local, regional, national and even international jazz musicians.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNS-TV Lansing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lansing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama Calls Romney's Auto Bailout Claim an 'Etc... (May '12) 55 min Medicaid is American 11
News Gov. Rick Snyder makes appointment, reappointme... 2 hr Indict arnon milchan 1
News Leaving a dog in a hot car in Michigan could se... (May '16) Jun 14 USA R0CKS 715
News Murder Suspect Arraigned (Mar '08) Jun 13 Missybaby76 3
Question on Stockbridge Police Chief (John Torr... (Mar '13) Jun 11 Survivorinblue 6
News Michigan Apple Grower Banned From Farmer's Mark... Jun 9 Ronald 2
News Details and reminders for Parole Board hearing ... Jun 8 catherine 1
See all Lansing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lansing Forum Now

Lansing Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lansing Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Lansing, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,987 • Total comments across all topics: 281,967,823

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC