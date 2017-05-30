We Are the UAW - " Potter Park Zoo
Our UAW members perform some of the most fascinating jobs, but sometimes it surprises us to learn that our members do that !? At the Potter Park Zoo in Lansing, Michigan, members from UAW Region 1D, Local 2256 are zookeepers working with some of the world's most beautiful - and deadly - animals. The zoo is home to over 160 species of animals, many of which are threatened or endangered, including Amur Tigers, Red Pandas, Bali Mynah Birds, Snow Leopards, Tamarin Monkeys, Bongos and more.
