USA Gymnastics doctor to stand trial on sex assault charges

The longtime sports doctor at Michigan State University and USA... A judge has ordered a longtime doctor at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics to stand trial on charges alleging that he sexually assaulted six young gymnasts while they were seeking treatment for various... A judge has ordered a longtime doctor at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics to stand trial on charges alleging that he sexually assaulted six young gymnasts while they were seeking treatment for various injuries. Doctors say the Flint, Michigan, airport officer stabbed in the neck during what federal authorities are investigating as a terrorist act is recovering well from the life-threatening attack.

