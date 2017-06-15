This Morning: Learn about the a Habi Kids Build Cluba

This Morning: Learn about the a Habi ...

The Capital Region Habitat Young Professionals chapter has launched a new program to teach Capital area kids how to work with their hands. The Habi Kids Build Club is a one hour workshop where elementary-aged students can work on various construction projects including bird houses and mailboxes.

