The Latest: Michigan governor support...

The Latest: Michigan governor supports 2 charged in Flint

Special Agent Jeff Seipenko walks out of the courtroom with signed paperwork in hand after Genesee District Judge David Guinn authorized charges Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in Flint, Mich., for Department of Health and Human Services Director Nick Lyon and Chief Medical Executive Dr. Eden Wells in relation to the Flint water crisis. Lyon is accused of failing to alert the public about an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease in the Flint area, which has been linked by some experts to poor water quality in 2014-15.

