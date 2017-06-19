State legislature's budget gives more...

State legislature's budget gives more money to schools and roads, cuts prison funding

Rick Pluta says municipalities who succesfully lobbied the legislature for more state revenue-sharing money in this year's budget may be hoping to open up a more intensive debate on how taxes are collected and distributed in Michigan. Stateside's conversation with Kyle Melinn, editor of MIRS, a news service that covers state government, and Rick Pluta, the Capitol bureau chief for Michigan Radio Stateside talked to two reporters covering the capitol and Lansing to go over some of the Highlights in the budget.

