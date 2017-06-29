State employees struggle with morale following Flint water crisis charges
As criminal charges continue to roll in against state employees for their involvement in the Flint water crisis, officials worry it will create employee morale issues as state workers increasingly hesitate to make important decisions. "With the recent charges filed by the Attorney General against our colleagues at the DEQ and DHHS, I know many of you may be anxious and uncertain about some of the important decisions you must make on a daily basis," Gov. Rick Snyder wrote in a June 15 email to state employees.
