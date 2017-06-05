Spotlight on pensions, budget, tax incentives before summer
Senate Majority Leader Arlan Meekhof, R-West Olive, speaks with reporters after session outside the Michigan Senate on Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Meekhof says he remains committed to closing the pension system to newly hired teachers and instead giving them a 401 k) only, despite opposition from Gov. Rick Snyder and concerns that the stance is slowing passage of the next state budget.
