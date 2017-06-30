Gov. Snyder vetoes anti-abortion license plate Gov. Rick Snyder has vetoed legislation requiring Michigan to create and sell an anti-abortion fundraising license plate. Check out this story on thetimesherald.com: http://on.freep.com/2ttNpLN A report by the Guttmacher Institute recorded a rate of 14.6 abortions per 1,000 women of childbearing age in 2014.

