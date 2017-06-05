Sexual assault charges authorized, naming three MSU football players

Through June 4 Trn Money 1. So Yeon Ryu 10 $912,820 2. Lexi Thompson 9 $702,923 3. Ariya Jutanugarn 12 $699,279 4. Cristie Kerr 10 $631,085 WHITE SOX-TIGERS Upton's homer gives Tigers 7-4 win over White Sox DETROIT - Justin Upton hit a game-ending, three-run homer, and the D EAST LANSING, Mich. - Ingham County Prosecutor, Carol A. Siemon, authorized sexual assault charges against three MSU football players whose warrants were requested by the MSU Police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNS-TV Lansing.