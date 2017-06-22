Senate votes to keep opioid addicts from a doctor shoppinga
LANSING, Mich. - Doctors would be required to check an electronic monitoring database before prescribing painkillers and other drugs under legislation that's aimed at preventing opioid addicts from "doctor shopping."
