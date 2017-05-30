Schuette Will Go After Pension of 13th DPS Principal Convicted of...
LANSING Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette today announced that he will be filing a suit seeking the forfeiture of all permissible state-paid pension contributions received by ex-principal Josette Buendia, who yesterday was sentenced to two years in federal prison. Buendia was found guilty at a jury trial in December 2016 for her role in the $2.7-million kickback scheme resulting in charges against former Detroit Public Schools vendor Norman Shy and 13 district officials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.
Add your comments below
Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what if trump
|Wed
|messenger
|1
|Jesus Christ
|Wed
|messenger
|2
|Chevy Ends SSR Pickup Production (Feb '06)
|May 29
|mark beroth
|47
|Wake up our Fod and Water is being poisoned
|May 25
|independent
|3
|Why does Melania Trump wear Levar Burton Geordi...
|May 25
|guest
|2
|Review: Mutt And Jeff Painting LLC (Jun '14)
|May 25
|boss
|12
|sundance burns junk cars
|May 25
|stump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lansing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC