Schuette Will Go After Pension of 13t...

Schuette Will Go After Pension of 13th DPS Principal Convicted of...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: State of Michigan

LANSING Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette today announced that he will be filing a suit seeking the forfeiture of all permissible state-paid pension contributions received by ex-principal Josette Buendia, who yesterday was sentenced to two years in federal prison. Buendia was found guilty at a jury trial in December 2016 for her role in the $2.7-million kickback scheme resulting in charges against former Detroit Public Schools vendor Norman Shy and 13 district officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lansing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
what if trump Wed messenger 1
Jesus Christ Wed messenger 2
News Chevy Ends SSR Pickup Production (Feb '06) May 29 mark beroth 47
Wake up our Fod and Water is being poisoned May 25 independent 3
Why does Melania Trump wear Levar Burton Geordi... May 25 guest 2
Review: Mutt And Jeff Painting LLC (Jun '14) May 25 boss 12
sundance burns junk cars May 25 stump 1
See all Lansing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lansing Forum Now

Lansing Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lansing Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

Lansing, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,504 • Total comments across all topics: 281,466,064

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC