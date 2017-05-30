Schuette Will Go After Pension of 13th DPS Principal Convicted of...

LANSING Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette today announced that he will be filing a suit seeking the forfeiture of all permissible state-paid pension contributions received by ex-principal Josette Buendia, who yesterday was sentenced to two years in federal prison. Buendia was found guilty at a jury trial in December 2016 for her role in the $2.7-million kickback scheme resulting in charges against former Detroit Public Schools vendor Norman Shy and 13 district officials.

