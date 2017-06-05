Schuette: Former Shelby Police Chief ...

Schuette: Former Shelby Police Chief Sentenced for Pocketing Salvage Vehicle Inspection Fees

LANSING Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette today announced that former Village of Shelby Police Chief Robert Wilson has been sentenced to five months in Oceana County Jail for pocketing the salvage vehicle inspection fee over the course of almost two years. He was also placed on three years probation and ordered to pay $70,000 in restitution to the Village of Shelby.

