Schuette: Former Shelby Police Chief Sentenced for Pocketing Salvage Vehicle Inspection Fees
LANSING Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette today announced that former Village of Shelby Police Chief Robert Wilson has been sentenced to five months in Oceana County Jail for pocketing the salvage vehicle inspection fee over the course of almost two years. He was also placed on three years probation and ordered to pay $70,000 in restitution to the Village of Shelby.
Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.
Add your comments below
Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leaving a dog in a hot car in Michigan could se... (May '16)
|Jun 2
|Nurse Suzie
|702
|what if trump
|May 31
|messenger
|1
|Jesus Christ
|May 31
|messenger
|2
|Chevy Ends SSR Pickup Production (Feb '06)
|May 29
|mark beroth
|47
|Wake up our Fod and Water is being poisoned
|May 25
|independent
|3
|Why does Melania Trump wear Levar Burton Geordi...
|May 25
|guest
|2
|Review: Mutt And Jeff Painting LLC (Jun '14)
|May 25
|boss
|12
Find what you want!
Search Lansing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC