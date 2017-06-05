Schuette: Former CEO of Saginaw-area Credit Union Faces 13 Felonies...

LANSING Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette today announced he has filed 13 felony charges against former Saginaw-area credit union CEO Stanley Hayes, 45 of Saginaw, for allegedly stealing over $710,000 from Valley State Credit Union where he worked. Hayes is charged with conducting a Continuing Criminal Enterprise, two counts of Embezzlement Over $20,000, seven counts of Embezzlement Over $1,000, and three counts of Using a Computer to Commit a Crime.

