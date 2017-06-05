Schuette: Former CEO of Saginaw-area ...

Schuette: Former CEO of Saginaw-area Credit Union Faces 13 Felonies...

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: State of Michigan

LANSING Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette today announced he has filed 13 felony charges against former Saginaw-area credit union CEO Stanley Hayes, 45 of Saginaw, for allegedly stealing over $710,000 from Valley State Credit Union where he worked. Hayes is charged with conducting a Continuing Criminal Enterprise, two counts of Embezzlement Over $20,000, seven counts of Embezzlement Over $1,000, and three counts of Using a Computer to Commit a Crime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lansing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michigan Apple Grower Banned From Farmer's Mark... 10 hr Ronald 2
News Details and reminders for Parole Board hearing ... Thu catherine 1
News Protestors to oppose 'March Against Sharia' in ... Wed Simran 2
News Leaving a dog in a hot car in Michigan could se... (May '16) Jun 2 Nurse Suzie 702
what if trump May 31 messenger 1
Jesus Christ May 31 messenger 2
News Chevy Ends SSR Pickup Production (Feb '06) May 29 mark beroth 47
See all Lansing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lansing Forum Now

Lansing Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lansing Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Egypt
 

Lansing, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,073 • Total comments across all topics: 281,634,362

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC