Report spotlights Michigan's success ...

Report spotlights Michigan's success in reducing recidivism

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: State of Michigan

Lansing, Mich. Michigan is one of seven states nationwide to deliver significant results in efforts to reduce recidivism and violent crime, according to a new report by the Council of State Governments Justice Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lansing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Leaving a dog in a hot car in Michigan could se... (May '16) 1 hr Nurse Suzie 704
Question on Stockbridge Police Chief (John Torr... (Mar '13) Sun Survivorinblue 6
News Michigan Apple Grower Banned From Farmer's Mark... Jun 9 Ronald 2
News Details and reminders for Parole Board hearing ... Jun 8 catherine 1
News Protestors to oppose 'March Against Sharia' in ... Jun 7 Simran 2
what if trump May 31 messenger 1
Jesus Christ May 31 messenger 2
See all Lansing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lansing Forum Now

Lansing Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lansing Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Lansing, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,012 • Total comments across all topics: 281,710,176

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC