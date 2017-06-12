Rep. Maturen hospitalized after car wreck
State Representative Dave Maturen will be missing out on the next couple of days in Lansing as he recovers from a car wreck that left him with multiple broken bones. The Republican from Vicksburg was on his way Friday afternoon to participate in the Cereal Festival Parade in Battle Creek when he was involved in a single car accident in Climax-Township.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.
Add your comments below
Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leaving a dog in a hot car in Michigan could se... (May '16)
|5 hr
|Squach
|709
|Murder Suspect Arraigned (Mar '08)
|10 hr
|Missybaby76
|3
|Question on Stockbridge Police Chief (John Torr... (Mar '13)
|Jun 11
|Survivorinblue
|6
|Michigan Apple Grower Banned From Farmer's Mark...
|Jun 9
|Ronald
|2
|Details and reminders for Parole Board hearing ...
|Jun 8
|catherine
|1
|Protestors to oppose 'March Against Sharia' in ...
|Jun 7
|Simran
|2
|what if trump
|May 31
|messenger
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lansing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC