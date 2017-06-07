Protestors to oppose 'March Against Sharia' in Lansing this Saturday
There are 2 comments on the Metro Times story from 17 hrs ago, titled Protestors to oppose 'March Against Sharia' in Lansing this Saturday. In it, Metro Times reports that:
A week ago, we wrote about an Islamophobic protest planned for Lansing. The demonstration was part of a nationwide action called March Against Sharia, organized by ACT for America, consisting of two dozen such marches from Seattle to Boston to Orlando to San Bernardino.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Metro Times.
|
#1 13 hrs ago
Sharia stinks!
|
#2 13 hrs ago
Get used to it ...
... soon you'll have to abide by it !
LoL
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michigan Apple Grower Banned From Farmer's Mark...
|19 hr
|Haha123
|1
|Leaving a dog in a hot car in Michigan could se... (May '16)
|Jun 2
|Nurse Suzie
|702
|what if trump
|May 31
|messenger
|1
|Jesus Christ
|May 31
|messenger
|2
|Chevy Ends SSR Pickup Production (Feb '06)
|May 29
|mark beroth
|47
|Wake up our Fod and Water is being poisoned
|May 25
|independent
|3
|Why does Melania Trump wear Levar Burton Geordi...
|May 25
|guest
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lansing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC