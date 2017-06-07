Protestors to oppose 'March Against S...

Protestors to oppose 'March Against Sharia' in Lansing this Saturday

There are 2 comments on the Metro Times story from 17 hrs ago, titled Protestors to oppose 'March Against Sharia' in Lansing this Saturday. In it, Metro Times reports that:

A week ago, we wrote about an Islamophobic protest planned for Lansing. The demonstration was part of a nationwide action called March Against Sharia, organized by ACT for America, consisting of two dozen such marches from Seattle to Boston to Orlando to San Bernardino.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Metro Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
No doubt

Knoxville, TN

#1 13 hrs ago
Sharia stinks!

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Simran

Sacramento, CA

#2 13 hrs ago
No doubt wrote:
Sharia stinks!
Get used to it ...

... soon you'll have to abide by it !

LoL

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lansing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michigan Apple Grower Banned From Farmer's Mark... 19 hr Haha123 1
News Leaving a dog in a hot car in Michigan could se... (May '16) Jun 2 Nurse Suzie 702
what if trump May 31 messenger 1
Jesus Christ May 31 messenger 2
News Chevy Ends SSR Pickup Production (Feb '06) May 29 mark beroth 47
Wake up our Fod and Water is being poisoned May 25 independent 3
Why does Melania Trump wear Levar Burton Geordi... May 25 guest 2
See all Lansing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lansing Forum Now

Lansing Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lansing Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
 

Lansing, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,682 • Total comments across all topics: 281,594,949

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC