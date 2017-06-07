There are on the Metro Times story from 17 hrs ago, titled Protestors to oppose 'March Against Sharia' in Lansing this Saturday. In it, Metro Times reports that:

A week ago, we wrote about an Islamophobic protest planned for Lansing. The demonstration was part of a nationwide action called March Against Sharia, organized by ACT for America, consisting of two dozen such marches from Seattle to Boston to Orlando to San Bernardino.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Metro Times.