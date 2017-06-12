Preserving Michigan's lighthouses
LANSING, Mich. Michigan's lighthouse license plate has a new design and Secretary of State Ruth Johnson and Michigan State Housing Development Authority Executive Director Earl Poleski are promoting it as a way to help preserve the iconic structures on the state's shorelines.
