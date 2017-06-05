Parole absconder shot by federal agen...

Parole absconder shot by federal agent seeks $10M in lawsuit

A parole absconder who was shot while crawling out of a window of his Lansing home has filed a lawsuit seeking $10 million a federal deputy marshal. Donald Richardson says he was unarmed when he was shot in the back during a raid by a fugitive task force.

