New Game: Microsoft Flight Simulator X: Steam Edition - WACO YMF5

Produced by WACO Classic Aircraft of Lansing, Michigan, the YMF5 from Alabeo is based on the YMF built between 1934 and 1935 by the WACO Aircraft Company of Troy, Ohio. It is of bi-plane configuration with a 275hp radial engine, and has a great reputation with pilots who appreciate its classic looks and performance.

