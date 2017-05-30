Names released following deadly morning crash
An early morning accident on Interstate 24 at mile marker 166 claimed the lives of two people and sent another to the hospital. Chidule Lackson, 54 of Lansing, MI and Michael Lee Cardin, 60 of Tyron, GA, died as a result of the crash.
