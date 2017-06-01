Michigan Supreme Court unanimously rules in favor of Kent Co. deputies in pot butter case
Mike Frederick and Todd Van Doorne , former Kent County correctional officers. The Michigan Supreme Court ruled the 'knock-and-talk' used in their cases was unconstitutional.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what if trump
|Wed
|messenger
|1
|Jesus Christ
|Wed
|messenger
|2
|Chevy Ends SSR Pickup Production (Feb '06)
|May 29
|mark beroth
|47
|Wake up our Fod and Water is being poisoned
|May 25
|independent
|3
|Why does Melania Trump wear Levar Burton Geordi...
|May 25
|guest
|2
|Review: Mutt And Jeff Painting LLC (Jun '14)
|May 25
|boss
|12
|sundance burns junk cars
|May 25
|stump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lansing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC