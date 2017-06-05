Michigan State's Donnie Corley, Josh King, Demetric Vance charged with sexual assault
Arrest warrants third degree criminal sexual conduct for all three were issued on Tuesday morning in 54-B District Court in East Lansing, following a hearing in front of Judge Richard D. Ball. Michigan State University police officer Chad Davis provided testimony.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leaving a dog in a hot car in Michigan could se... (May '16)
|Jun 2
|Nurse Suzie
|702
|what if trump
|May 31
|messenger
|1
|Jesus Christ
|May 31
|messenger
|2
|Chevy Ends SSR Pickup Production (Feb '06)
|May 29
|mark beroth
|47
|Wake up our Fod and Water is being poisoned
|May 25
|independent
|3
|Why does Melania Trump wear Levar Burton Geordi...
|May 25
|guest
|2
|Review: Mutt And Jeff Painting LLC (Jun '14)
|May 25
|boss
|12
Find what you want!
Search Lansing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC