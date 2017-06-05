Michigan recognizes National Cancer S...

Michigan recognizes National Cancer Survivors Day

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: State of Michigan

LANSING, Mich. Michigan is home to an estimated 526,100 cancer survivors, and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is joining in the national day of recognition to celebrate them and the more than 15.5 million cancer survivors nationwide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lansing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Leaving a dog in a hot car in Michigan could se... (May '16) Jun 2 Nurse Suzie 702
what if trump May 31 messenger 1
Jesus Christ May 31 messenger 2
News Chevy Ends SSR Pickup Production (Feb '06) May 29 mark beroth 47
Wake up our Fod and Water is being poisoned May 25 independent 3
Why does Melania Trump wear Levar Burton Geordi... May 25 guest 2
Review: Mutt And Jeff Painting LLC (Jun '14) May 25 boss 12
See all Lansing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lansing Forum Now

Lansing Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lansing Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Lansing, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,369 • Total comments across all topics: 281,551,010

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC