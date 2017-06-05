Michigan panel OKs prison cuts; no de...

Michigan panel OKs prison cuts; no deal on teacher pensions

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: SFGate

Michigan state Sen. John Proos, left, R-St. Joseph, speaks in support of a $2 billion corrections budget that won approval from a House-Senate conference committee on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, at the Capitol in Lansing, Mich.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lansing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michigan Apple Grower Banned From Farmer's Mark... 58 min Ronald 2
News Details and reminders for Parole Board hearing ... 18 hr catherine 1
News Protestors to oppose 'March Against Sharia' in ... Wed Simran 2
News Leaving a dog in a hot car in Michigan could se... (May '16) Jun 2 Nurse Suzie 702
what if trump May 31 messenger 1
Jesus Christ May 31 messenger 2
News Chevy Ends SSR Pickup Production (Feb '06) May 29 mark beroth 47
See all Lansing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lansing Forum Now

Lansing Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lansing Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. North Dakota
 

Lansing, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,907 • Total comments across all topics: 281,625,267

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC