Michigan native critical after baseba...

Michigan native critical after baseball field shooting

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Friends of Matt Mika heard news reports Wednesday morning like the rest of the nation, learning about a gunman at a Washington, DC-area baseball field who'd taken aim at unarmed players practicing for a charity event. It took about an hour for them to learn that Mika not only had been present on the field, joining the group of Republicans that included Congressmen and staff members, but was among five people wounded.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lansing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Leaving a dog in a hot car in Michigan could se... (May '16) 16 hr USA R0CKS 715
News Murder Suspect Arraigned (Mar '08) Tue Missybaby76 3
Question on Stockbridge Police Chief (John Torr... (Mar '13) Jun 11 Survivorinblue 6
News Michigan Apple Grower Banned From Farmer's Mark... Jun 9 Ronald 2
News Details and reminders for Parole Board hearing ... Jun 8 catherine 1
News Protestors to oppose 'March Against Sharia' in ... Jun 7 Simran 2
what if trump May 31 messenger 1
See all Lansing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lansing Forum Now

Lansing Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lansing Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Libya
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Lansing, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,225 • Total comments across all topics: 281,775,305

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC