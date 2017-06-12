Michigan native critical after baseball field shooting

Friends of Matt Mika heard news reports Wednesday morning like the rest of the nation, learning about a gunman at a Washington, DC-area baseball field who'd taken aim at unarmed players practicing for a charity event. It took about an hour for them to learn that Mika not only had been present on the field, joining the group of Republicans that included Congressmen and staff members, but was among five people wounded.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.