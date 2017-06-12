Michigan native critical after baseball field shooting
Friends of Matt Mika heard news reports Wednesday morning like the rest of the nation, learning about a gunman at a Washington, DC-area baseball field who'd taken aim at unarmed players practicing for a charity event. It took about an hour for them to learn that Mika not only had been present on the field, joining the group of Republicans that included Congressmen and staff members, but was among five people wounded.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leaving a dog in a hot car in Michigan could se... (May '16)
|16 hr
|USA R0CKS
|715
|Murder Suspect Arraigned (Mar '08)
|Tue
|Missybaby76
|3
|Question on Stockbridge Police Chief (John Torr... (Mar '13)
|Jun 11
|Survivorinblue
|6
|Michigan Apple Grower Banned From Farmer's Mark...
|Jun 9
|Ronald
|2
|Details and reminders for Parole Board hearing ...
|Jun 8
|catherine
|1
|Protestors to oppose 'March Against Sharia' in ...
|Jun 7
|Simran
|2
|what if trump
|May 31
|messenger
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lansing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC