Michigan man gets prison time for assaulting daughter during forced exorcism

According to the Detroit Free Press , a man from a town east of Lansing, Michigan has been sentenced for slapping his adult daughter after what she refers to as a "forced exorcism." Last fall, the then-18-year-old daughter of William Watt filed a police report that claimed her dad forcibly slapped her during in argument that was started in part by her family attempting to perform and exorcism on her.

