Michigan Lands $70K Grant to Grow Farm-to-School Program

LANSING Michigan schoolchildren soon will eat more fresh, locally-grown produce thanks to a farm-to-school grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture , the Michigan Department of Education announced today. "Hundreds of applicants from across the nation competed for limited funding, so I'm very excited that Michigan was selected as a grant recipient amid such overwhelming interest in this latest round of USDA Farm to School Grants," State Superintendent Brian Whiston said.

