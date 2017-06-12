Michigan health chief charged in Flin...

Michigan health chief charged in Flint water probe

Genesee District Judge David Guinn authorizes charges Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in Flint, Mich., for Department of Health and Human Services Director Nick Lyon and Chief Medical Executive Dr. Eden Wells in relation to the Flint water crisis. Lyon is accused of failing to alert the public about an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease in the Flint area, which has been linked by some experts to poor water quality in 2014-15.

