Michigan grandmother's cherry-infused vodka hits the market

The cherry-infused vodka Hedy Steinbart, 92, made for her family for decades is now on the market thanks to her grandson 28-year-old Kyle Miller. Today, Steinbart can go to her local liquor store in Lansing, Michigan, and purchase a bottle of her own drink thanks to her 28-year-old grandson, who created Oma's Cherry Infused Vodka as a passion project to continue his grandmother's legacy.

