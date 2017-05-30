Memories and milestones made at SOMI 2017 Summer Games
Lane Heximer carries the Flame of Hope to start the 2017 Special Olympics Michigan Summer Games on Friday, June 2 at Kelly/Shorts Stadium. More than 2,000 athletes took home medals, ribbons and awards Saturday as the 2017 Special Olympics Michigan Summer Games came to a close.
