MDARD Presents 'Rising Star Award' to The Gluten Free Bar for Exporting Success
Lansing, MI The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has selected The Gluten Free Bar of Grand Rapids, Michigan, as the first-ever recipient of the 2017 Michigan export "Rising Star Award." The award was presented today to company officials by MDARD Director Jamie Clover Adams.
