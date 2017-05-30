Macomb County woman dies in crash on I-96 east of Lansing
A woman from Macomb County died and two other people were injured in a crash Thursday, June 1 on westbound I-96, east of Lansing, according to a report from the Lansing State Journal . The newspaper reported the crash, which was near M-52 in Ingham County's Leroy Township, involved two cars and an SUV pulling a trailer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leaving a dog in a hot car in Michigan could se... (May '16)
|16 hr
|Nurse Suzie
|702
|what if trump
|Wed
|messenger
|1
|Jesus Christ
|Wed
|messenger
|2
|Chevy Ends SSR Pickup Production (Feb '06)
|May 29
|mark beroth
|47
|Wake up our Fod and Water is being poisoned
|May 25
|independent
|3
|Why does Melania Trump wear Levar Burton Geordi...
|May 25
|guest
|2
|Review: Mutt And Jeff Painting LLC (Jun '14)
|May 25
|boss
|12
Find what you want!
Search Lansing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC