Macomb County woman dies in crash on ...

Macomb County woman dies in crash on I-96 east of Lansing

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: MLive.com

A woman from Macomb County died and two other people were injured in a crash Thursday, June 1 on westbound I-96, east of Lansing, according to a report from the Lansing State Journal . The newspaper reported the crash, which was near M-52 in Ingham County's Leroy Township, involved two cars and an SUV pulling a trailer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lansing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Leaving a dog in a hot car in Michigan could se... (May '16) 16 hr Nurse Suzie 702
what if trump Wed messenger 1
Jesus Christ Wed messenger 2
News Chevy Ends SSR Pickup Production (Feb '06) May 29 mark beroth 47
Wake up our Fod and Water is being poisoned May 25 independent 3
Why does Melania Trump wear Levar Burton Geordi... May 25 guest 2
Review: Mutt And Jeff Painting LLC (Jun '14) May 25 boss 12
See all Lansing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lansing Forum Now

Lansing Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lansing Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. Cuba
 

Lansing, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,243 • Total comments across all topics: 281,484,266

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC